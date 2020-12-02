The Community Farmers Market of Chehalis is hosting a Holiday Auction to support the market with bidding opening on Saturday, Dec. 5.
“Our Spring Movie, Friends and Family Night, and Harvest Dinner were all canceled. It is unfortunate, but so important to stay safe. For this year, we thought of something new,” the Community Farmers Market of Chehalis stated in an email.
The items being auctioned off included a range of goods and services including handmade pottery, artwork and gift certificates and experiences including a chef-prepared meal delivered to your home and a cotton candy party.
“There are gift certificates from your favorite local businesses like Piece by Piece farm, Black Sheep Creamery, Shona’s Food Company, and Gifted,” the organization said.
Registration for online bidding can be completed at https://event.auctria.com/b6babf8c-c63c-452b-a6f9-4b88873743b1/.
The Community Farmers Market is also hosting a 2020 Poster Contest. Artists of all ages can submit a design for the farmers market poster for a chance to win $100 in “market tokens” and two tickets to the next Harvest Dinner. Visit www.chehalisfarmersmarket.com/ for full submission guidelines. The winner will be chosen by members of the public on social media.
