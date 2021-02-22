Chehalis Development Committee to Consider Bank Construction on Louisiana Avenue

The city of Chehalis Community Development Department is hearing from an applicant proposing to build a Washington State Employee Credit Union (WSECU) location on Northwest Louisiana Avenue.
The WSECU building is proposed to be 4,200 square feet with four drive-through lanes and subsequent parking. The project value is estimated at $2 million.
The 2.740 acres on Louisiana Avenue has an assessed value of $716,100 and is currently owned by the city of Chehalis.
The Chehalis Development Review Committee will hear the proposal at their meeting at 9 a.m. on Feb. 25 at the Chehalis-Centralia Airport.