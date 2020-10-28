Chehalis Finance Director Chun Saul presented the third-quarter budget to the city council on Monday afternoon which showed that all city departments are operating within the budget but year-to-date (YTD) revenue is down by about 8 percent from the target.
The YTD target for the third-quarter budget report is 75 percent of the year’s total. Using this projection across all city accounts makes comparison and review easier. Overall, the city has received 67.2 percent or about $18.9 million of the revenue budget and has expensed 57.6 or about $18.4 million of the 2020 expenditure budget.
The city has conducted two budget amendments at this point in the year.
The sales tax revenue was one of the areas of concern after the COVID-19 closures. The city has collected about $3.8 million in sales tax revenue which is about 73 percent of what is budgeted for 2020. Sales tax revenue has continued to recover since the sharp decline in April and May of this year.
The $1.7 million dollar bond issue for the purchase of the property for the new fire station occurred in October so it is not reflected in the third-quarter budget report which ends Sept. 30.
“Overall all city funds and departments operated in budget parameters. I do not see any alerts at this point,” Saul said.
Although the COVID-19 uncertainty remains high when it comes to the city’s budget, there are positive signs of recovery. Washington’s unemployment rate declined to 8.5 percent in August from 16.3 percent in April, Saul reported.
The city’s general fund is within the third quarter parameters of 75 percent of the total 2020 budget — at 72.6 percent. The general fund is used to fund the police and fire departments, facilities and parks, administration, municipal court and recreation.
The utility fund is about $406,000 below the YTD target.
“That is due to the governor’s proclamation regarding COVID-19 — protecting ratepayers. The city is prohibited from assessing late fees or disconnecting services for nonpayment. So that kind of explains why the revenue is slightly below the nine-month target,” Saul said to the council.
The airport fund of about $75,000 ahead of the nine-month target.
The full budget report can be viewed in the council agenda packet which can be found on the city’s website — https://www.ci.chehalis.wa.us/.
