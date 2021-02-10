The Chehalis City Council on Monday discussed parking regulations in the historic downtown area and whether or not to require businesses in the downtown district to provide off-street parking.
The council raised concerns about making parking requirements too strict and creating difficulties for businesses in the downtown area.
“We’re not looking at this as a parking enforcement regulation but rather just changing the code,” Chehalis Building and Planning Manager Tammy Baraconi said.
The proposed change to the code was to no longer exclude downtown businesses from having to provide off-street parking to customers. The removal of that portion of the city’s code would allow city staff to evaluate parking needs anytime there is a change of use.
The developer would have to provide their own parking spaces, with the number of spaces dictated by the use of the building, whether its restaurant, apartments or offices, Baraconi said.
The council had the concern that the new parking requirements could be too strict and it would inhibit new businesses from moving into the downtown area.
The problem is that in the downtown area, the parking spots on the streets cannot be designated to one business and not a business that is right next door. There is not space available in the downtown area to provide off-street parking for every business.
Chehalis Councilor Daryl Lund suggested that the code be left the way it is currently written.
“We can’t add any more parking, well unless we destroy some buildings. We can’t add any more parking downtown, and it’s pretty darn difficult to ask a business that’s wanting to buy a building downtown that they have to provide parking,” Councilor Bob Spahr said.
The city could regulate residential and commercial parking to prohibit people from parking in the downtown area for long periods of time by hiring a code enforcement employee to write tickets downtown.
The council decided not to change the code at this time but plans to continue conversations about parking in the future by creating a subcommittee composed of councilors Spahr, Jerry Lord and Lund.