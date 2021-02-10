The Chehalis City Council discussed when to place the emergency medical services (EMS) levy on the ballot in 2021. It’s a levy renewal that would last six years. The council decided to plan on filing for the August special election and have the November general election as a backup date if the levy were to fail.
“The EMS levy, which is a significant contributor to our fire department budget, expires at the end of this year,” Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson said.
The city needs to renew the levy in order to fund the fire service at its current level.
“I just go back to the old school board days and you always want to have that opportunity to have that second go-around,” Chehalis Mayor Dennis Dawes said. “This is very critical because there are two positions funded out of this, and I don’t think there is anybody in the public that thinks we can cut two positions from our fire department and offer the same level of service.”
The election dates that are available to the city include April 27, the Aug. 3 primary and the Nov. 2 general election. The city chose to skip the April election because of the cost to place the levy on the ballot.
The EMS levy in the city of Chehalis was initially approved in 1989 and has been resubmitted and reapproved multiple times since at a rate of $0.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
“This levy has been in place for a long time and if the voters approve it, it would just be a renewal of an existing levy,” Anderson said.
The EMS levy is estimated to generate about $412,000 in 2022 at a rate of $0.50 per $1,000, according to the city.