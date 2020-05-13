Chehalis Council Approves Additional Funding for Shaw Aquatics Center Pool Resurfacing Project

The Chehalis City Council, still meeting in a modified fashion to comply with social distancing, approved the third change order for the Shaw Aquatics Center Pool Resurfacing Project in the amount of $19,054.35, increasing the total project amount to $316,545.42.
In 2019 the resurfacing project was awarded to Anderson Poolworks in the amount of $285,215.20 and since then three change orders were made.
Some of the additions to the original plan include replacing broken tiles that indicate pool depth, replacing light fixtures and installing new wall returns. In order to cover the cost of the change order, the city identified some projects that could be delayed until 2021.
“After reviewing the Parks and Facilities 2020 budget, staff has identified existing projects that could be delayed until 2021, combined with savings from other projects with the Repairs and Maintenance and Operating Supply funds, to cover the cost of the change order,” stated the agenda report.
Possible delayed projects include landscape enhancements on National Avenue, rental costs for overflow parking at Stan Hedwall Park and purchasing a spare pool filter pump.
