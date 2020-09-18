The Chehalis City Council voted on first reading to add 677 acres of land to Chehalis’ urban growth area after a request from a Raindrop Properties LLC.
“We received an application from SCJ Alliance on behalf of Raindrop Properties to bring about 677 acres of land into the city of Chehalis urban growth area,” said Chehalis’ Building and Planning Manager Tammy Baraconi.
The land was previously in the city of Centralia’s urban growth area. The land is up on the hill behind Kresky Avenue.
“In order to accomplish this, we had to work with the city of Centralia as well as the county… The county has to designate it for us and now it is before us to bring into our urban growth area. To do that we just have to update our land use map,” said Baraconi.
The land is planned to be designated as mixed-use. It can be used for various types of housing, small neighborhood commercial use such as coffee shops and boutiques.
“It is not meant to address larger uses like a big box store or anything like that,” said Baraconi.
