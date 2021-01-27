The Chehalis City Council voted on second and final reading Monday to prohibit congregate housing within city limits.
The city will now only allow new housing to be built that is at least 310 square feet and has an in-unit kitchen, bathroom and closet. Congregate housing that currently exists in Chehalis will not be affected.
The congregate housing ban does not affect roommate situations or dormitories with shared bathrooms, which is not classified as congregate housing.
Planning and Building Manager Tammy Baraconi said that the minimum square footage was determined by getting the average size set in jurisdictions along Interstate 5. Before the council voted to pass the ordinance, the minimum dwelling unit size was 190 square feet based on the guidelines set by the international building code.
“There’s a balance that has to be stuck when we determine what minimum dwelling unit size is going to be because we don’t want to make it so large that someone just starting out in a new apartment can’t afford it. At the same time, we don’t want to make it so small that our citizens have a less quality lifestyle,” Baraconi said.
Councilor Bob Spar said voting to prohibit congregate housing is not an attempt to get rid of low-income housing, but to define the standards of low-income housing.
“We recognize that we do need housing and we do need low-income housing. This gives it to us but it provides low-income housing with a bathroom and a kitchen and not just a room with a cot in it. That’s not housing, in my mind,” Spar said.
The council said the decision has been in the works for over a year and was sparked by a request for congregate housing to be created in the downtown area in December 2019 that prompted concerns from members of the public.
“There was significant concern expressed by the neighbors about bringing in residents in that type of setting— the lack of parking and the concerns that that type of housing might deteriorate over time if there was any change of ownership into a housing of last resort,” Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson said after the ordinance was passed on first reading in December.