The Chehalis City Council voted to upgrade the city’s online software to allow for citizens to do permitting — including building, mechanical and plumbing permits — online using CARES Act funding for COVID-19 relief.
The online permitting process will allow citizens to complete the needed paperwork remotely rather than using city buildings. The program also allows citizens to use any of the recreation facilities to schedule events online. The total cost for the software upgrade that was presented to the council was $46,455.37.
“We have been struggling with issuing permits — getting applications, getting plans in — with the COVID issues. I looked into upgrading our current software,” said the city’s planning and building manager Tammy Baraconi.
Lilly Wall, the city’s recreation manager, said that the new program software could potentially be used by thousands of people — making the scheduling process of parks and city facilities more efficient which will reduce the amount of staff time needed to help citizens in person.
Councilors Chad Tayor and Jerry Lord voted against purchasing the upgraded software, saying the cost was too high and that they felt there was a more cost-effective way to go about upgrading the software. Baraconi said she did look into the price of competing software companies and felt the city was getting a good price and the program would integrate well with other city programs.
Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson pointed out that if the council did not approve the purchase of the software upgrade on Monday afternoon then the city wouldn’t be eligible for reimbursement by the CARES Act funding.
“We are doing this in large part to be able to meet a demand that has increased due to COVID. People who would have liked this option now really want it in order to protect themselves… it also reduces the potential exposure of people coming into our office so there’s a win-win there,” said Anderson.
