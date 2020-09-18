The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum has announced its 2020 Pumpkin Train Rides and a new Haunted Halloween Train Ride for those 21 and older, starting in October.
This will be the first year of the Haunted Halloween Train and it will take place at 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
The Pumpkin Trains excursions will be running at both noon and 1:30 p.m Saturday, Oct. 24 and 31 and on Sunday, Oct. 25. The rides last approximately 30 minutes.
Children and adults are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and participate in the costume contest which will be for all age groups.
COVID-19 guidelines will be in place during the train rides — masks are required, states the press release from the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum.
Pumpkins will be provided to children under the age of 15, thanks to WillyTee’s Pumpkin Patch. The ticket cost for the train ride is $15 which includes the ride, the pumpkin and a goodie bag. Children under the age of two are free.
For drinking-age adults, the Haunted Halloween Train will feature some iconic Halloween characters and a costume contest. There will be prizes and refreshments on board the train, according to the press release.
“Beware of Ghosts and Goblins, but grab your clever-scariest-cutest costume and plan on being part of the spooktacular 21-plus train excursion featuring Halloween’s iconic characters,” states the press release.
The train ride will be followed by a visit to the railroad’s haunted house railcar. The Haunted Halloween Train is available by reservation only and tickets cost $45.
Tickets for the Pumpkin Train and the Haunted Halloween Train are available at SteamTrainRide.com.
“The train cars are not heated so dress appropriately. Due to the restoration work on the steam locomotive, the Pumpkin Trains and Haunted Halloween Train will be pulled by our #6 Diesel locomotive,” states the press release.
The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum is suggesting that train riders arrive half an hour prior to train departure. Snacks and concessions will be available at the train depot. Parking is free.
