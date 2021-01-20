The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum (CCRM) is honoring two volunteers this year for their dedicated service to the organization — Mary Kay Nelson and Rick Burchett.
Nelson, who is the marketing director at CCRM, was honored with the Harold and Alberta Borovec Volunteer of the Year award for her hours of administrative services to bring in revenue to the CCRM. At the organization’s annual meeting last week, Burchett was honored for his service by being named a life member. He was given a gold pocket watch with the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum logo engraved on it.
Burchett joined CCRM in 1986, shortly after it was formed, and since then has served as a brakeman, fireman, conductor and engineer. He has also served on the board of directors over the years as the treasurer, vice president and president of the nonprofit.
“He represents us at Heritage Rail Alliance and is currently in charge of our ticketing system, working with all aspects of our public ticketing. Rick is loyal and enthusiastic as he supports and encourages younger members to step up to railroading,” CCRM posted on its Facebook page.
Railroading is in Burchett’s family as his daughter is currently operating trains at the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum.
“This honor is long overdue and is well deserved. We look forward to many years ahead with the Chehalis Centralia Railroad & Museum family,” CCRM said.
Nelson said that her love for the steam train and being involved with CCRM is deep-rooted in her family.
“My father was very instrumental in the organization for many, many years, and so it’s always been a source of pride within the community because of my family’s connection to it,” she said.
“Over 6,202 hours of volunteer service were logged by 60 volunteers. (Nelson) contributed over 1,000 of those hours,” the CCRM posted on their Facebook page.
Nelson’s work resulted in generating over $150,000 for general operations in addition to a $150,000 grant for the repairs on the No. 15 Steam Locomotive last year and $44,000 for COVID-19 relief.
From a tourism perspective, Nelson, who has worked in tourism for over 20 years, said that the steam train sets the community apart because there are so few operational railroads with historic steam trains in the Pacific Northwest.
“For Lewis County, I definitely see it as a draw and an attraction, and people travel from miles around to have that train experience,” Nelson said.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on the CCRM, the organization was still able to accomplish some of its goals — the most significant of which was receiving the $150,000 grant to repair the CCRM 1916 steam locomotive, which has been out of commission since 2019.
CCRM was able to offer limited train rides in 2020 by reducing capacity, requiring masks and taking other safety precautions, but had to cancel the well-loved Polar Express Train Rides over the holiday season, resulting in an estimated loss of $114,000 in revenue, Nelson said in a press release.
“While the Chehalis Centralia Railroad awaits the opportunity to offer train rides again, the organization has identified projects that will benefit the railroad. To accomplish them, the railroad is reaching out to the local community for sponsorships and donations,” the CCRM stated in a press release on Tuesday.
Specific projects the CCRM is hoping to complete include rail tie replacements, fence post installation, deck repairs, repairs on coach trains, painting projects and the construction of a permanent office building.
Those interested in supporting the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum with donations or by volunteering can get more information by emailing info@SteamTrainRide.com or by calling 360-748-9593.
