Tickets are on sale now as the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum begins scheduling reservation-only train rides for the summer with reduced capacity starting the weekend of June 20, Father’s Day weekend, and then continuing every weekend through the summer.
“We hope that we can do this in line with everything that’s going on (COVID-19). We have a pretty good handle on being able to control the numbers of people and keep them safe in a friendly environment and give folks something to do this summer,” said Mary Kay Nelson, marketing coordinator for the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum.
Nelson said that the decision to start selling tickets for rides beginning on June 20 was approved by the board of directors on Wednesday. The Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum will not be accepting walk-ups at this time — individuals must reserve a ticket in advance.
In congruence with the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum’s regular schedule, train rides are scheduled every weekend this summer but each ride will be reduced to half capacity. There will be rides at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 1 and 3 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets range between $12 and $17 depending on age. More information can be found on their website at steamtrainride.com/train-rides/.
Keeping the capacity under or equal to 49 people will keep in line with Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders for gatherings to be 50 people or less as the state continues moving through the phases for opening businesses. Nelson said capacity is normally over 100 so she feels everyone will have plenty of room to practice social distancing.
“We have sanitation guidelines that the crew will be following and we will try to keep people safe,” said Nelson.
The crew will be wearing masks and it will be up to the public whether or not they would like to wear one. The train will be thoroughly cleaned in between rides and hand sanitizer will be available to riders.
The train will be led by a diesel locomotive this summer. As for the steam train, which has been out of commission since March of 2019, the Chehalis-Centralia Railroad & Museum received a state capital budget appropriation for $150,000 for its repairs. The money was awarded in mid-April and Nelson said that at this point they are still working on signing a contract with the state.
“Everything moves like a slug right now. If it took two weeks before (the COVID-19 outbreak) it takes four weeks now. We’re working on our contract with the state and once that is signed then we will issue a contract for the final work to be done,” she said.
Nelson said that they don’t currently have a deadline for completion of the repairs because there are so many unknowns.
“What (the state grant) has done for the association is it has given this a boost in morale. People are feeling like this is really going to happen. Things are going to be slow and we need this season to get things caught up,” said Nelson.
Nelson said the organization is looking for volunteers to help out with various projects including painting, track work, fencing, and small mechanic jobs. Individuals interested in volunteering can contact Mary Kay Nelson at mkmarketing@localaccess.com for more information. Nelson said the organization also has a training program for new crew members who see railroading in their future.
“The community has really stepped up to help us during this time and we want to provide some fun entertainment and we feel with the reduced capacity we can keep people safe,” she said.
