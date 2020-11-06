The Office of the Chehalis Basin will hold the first of three public meetings on basin-wide flood damage reduction from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Chehalis Basin residents are encouraged to attend and give feedback on the Chehalis Basin Strategy, a basin-wide approach to preventing catastrophic flooding and restoring aquatic species.
The feedback will inform the Chehalis Basin Board’s recommendations to the state regarding flood mitigation, which will be issued by the end of March. A focal point of the strategy has included a highly controversial dam structure in the Chehalis River. Earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee instructed the body to identify non-dam alternatives. However, county commissioners (incoming and outgoing) have identified pushing the dam through as their top priority.
Members of the public can register here: lewiscountywa.us9.list-manage.com/track/click?u=42b94dc741ce04982e7bcecc7&id=e1848997b1&e=7993454ddf
