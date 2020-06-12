Projects to restore and preserve aquatic habitat in the Chehalis Basin will receive $4.7 million in state funding allocated to the Chehalis Basin Strategy.
A steering committee composed of entities from around the state and representatives from groups within the basin awarded the money to fund 20 projects that will aid the Office of the Chehalis Basins’ Aquatic Species Restoration Plan.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Chehalis Basin Aquatic Species Restoration Plan Manager Emelie McKain said the steering committee released a request for proposals last fall, seeking projects that would assist in the first phase of the group’s plan to restore aquatic species habitats.
The projects were then reviewed by the steering committee from a technical standpoint earlier this Spring, before ultimately going through a policy review to ensure the project aligned with what the ASRP aims to accomplish.
“At this point, we are finalizing project agreements and working with each of the sponsors to get those contracts in place,” McKain said. “The funding is at the tail end of the review process.”
According to a release, the approved projects are expected to protect up to 414 acres of riverside and floodplain habitat, one mile of off-channel habitat and 2.25 miles of riverbank. Additionally, 15 acres of riverside habitat, 0.7 miles of instream habitat and over 10 miles of streams accessible for migrating fish are expected to be restored.
It’s also anticipated that about 60 jobs will be created by the projects.
“From my perspective, it greatly advances our ability to implement the ASRP and achieve the goals of the ASRP,” McKain said of the projects. “It’s a step in the right direction and it’s a step in scaling up our ability to achieve our goals.”
Quinault Indian Nation Division of Natural Resource Director Dave Bingaman serves on the steering committee that ultimately selected the funded projects. He said this funding cycle was a “pilot study” on the process that the group will have to continue to tackle.
“This is a building block and I think, I’m hoping, this is going to continue for several years,” Bingaman said. “It’s going to take several years, decades, to restore the basin.”
He acknowledged some of the difficulties that came with trying to measure the impact each project would have in their unique areas.
“There’s a whole mix in there,” Bingaman said. “You can’t use the same yardstick to measure all of them. That’s one of the things that we were fumbling with, I think, is what’s the correct yardstick to measure all of these by, so we can figure out what are the priorities.”
He said he is concerned about the amount of money the state has been forced to spend on the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact that could have on projects and funding moving forward.
“Without having money, we have to be efficient,” Bingaman said. “We have to put the money where the priorities are and eventually we’ll probably run out of money if the legislature’s not going to support it.”
With this funding cycle, though, Bingaman’s perception of the projects selected and making sure they were of the highest priority for the ASRP was overwhelmingly positive, but he didn’t feel the job was perfect.
Still, he feels the committee can build on this year’s process.
“Not 100 percent, maybe 90 percent,” Bingaman said of selecting priority projects. “There were a couple of projects I kind of had some concerns about. … This is our first big grant round, trying to implement this building block to learn from it. Next year, I hope we’ll have a little bit better foundation.”
