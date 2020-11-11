The City of Chehalis is preparing its finances for the upcoming year while finding ways to offset financial disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. City Finance Director Chun Saul presented the 2021 budget on first reading to the city council on Monday afternoon.
The city is planning for $25.2 million in expenditures and $23.9 million in revenues in the 2021 proposed budget. The total Chehalis city budget is balanced with the use of $1.26 million — a portion of the beginning fund balance.
“We’re supplementing $1.2 million of the revenue under the expenditure budget. That’s mostly for the one-time capital projects,” Saul said.
The city’s general fund is used for basic municipal services including administration, police and fire services, building and planning, public works, parks and street maintenance, municipal court and recreation services. The police and fire services compose about 57 percent of the general fund budget. About 88 percent of the general fund revenue is collected from taxes — sales, utility and property taxes.
The 2021 general fund has an estimated beginning fund balance of about $1 million with about $9.6 million in revenue and $10.1 million in expenditures. The budget is being balanced with about $445,000 of the general fund reserves, creating an estimated ending fund balance of about $645,000.
There are a few one-time expenditures in the general fund budget including but not limited to — $50,000 for RV Park restroom renovation, $12,000 for a strategic planning facilitator and $50,000 for fire department equipment.
The city has a few vacant positions in 2021 — one police officer, one parking enforcement officer, two firefighter positions, one administrative assistant. There has also been a 30 percent reduction in seasonal parks and facility staff and a 50 percent reduction in an hourly part-time financial analyst position in finance.
“The budget committee was hesitant to make significant reductions in the budget because that would result in a reduction in services and as you can see there are still some reductions in services by keeping some of the positions vacant,” Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson said.
Chehalis’ local sales tax is 8.2 percent and of that amount, about 0.85 percent goes to the city and .2 percent goes to the Chehalis Transportation Benefit District while the rest goes to the state and county.
The city council must set a property tax levy each year. Cities, such as Chehalis, with a population less than 10,000 can increase the levy amount by one percent without a vote from the people. Staff recommended that the council implement the 1 percent increase. The council will vote to approve the 1 percent increase and the overall 2021 budget after the second reading.
The city’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) levy expires in 2021 and it will need voter approval for renewal. The EMS levy can be up to 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
“The proposed budget was carefully vetted by the city council budget committee. Back in October, the committee spent almost 20 hours reviewing each budget and all of the different funds,” Anderson said. “It has been, on one hand, very challenging particularly because of COVID — we did not know what those impacts would be on our budget this year. Fortunately, sales tax has remained strong.”
Citizens are able to submit a public comment regarding the property taxes, levies and the 2021 budget before the second reading at the next city council meeting on Monday, Nov. 23. Comments can be submitted on the city’s website at www.ci.chehalis.wa.us/contact or by contacting the city clerk at 360-345-0142. Citizens can also ask for access to the Zoom meeting to make comments directly to the city council during the meeting.
