Former Chehalis Mayor Pro-Tem Chad Taylor, who at the Jan. 25 city council meeting announced he would resign after buying The Chronicle, was recognized at his last city council meeting for his 19 years of service on Monday afternoon.
The city also outlined the application process to fill the vacant council position.
Taylor announced his plans to resign after he and his wife, Coralee, purchased The Chronicle and its sister publications from Lafromboise Communications at the end of 2020.
“With Coralee and I purchasing the Chronicle, our local newspaper, it would be inappropriate for me to remain an elected official and own the business that helps hold elected officials accountable,” he wrote in his resignation letter.
Taylor’s term, serving district 2 at-large, was set to end on Dec. 31 of this year.
“He is going to step down from his council position and we are going to miss him. I wanted to take a moment here to recognize him,” Chehalis Mayor Dennis Dawes said.
Dawes read a plaque thanking Taylor for his service to the city. It was presented at the beginning of the Monday evening meeting.
Taylor said he has enjoyed being a part of a council that has worked to make the city a better place for its citizens. He also thanked the city staff for their work.
The remaining Chehalis city councilors will appoint someone to serve as the city’s mayor pro-tem at their next meeting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Chehalis City Manager Jill Anderson outlined the process for filling the now-vacant seventh seat on the council.
The term of the selected council member will expire at the end of 2021, and they would have to run in the upcoming election if they would like to continue serving on the Chehalis council.
The city’s municipal code outlines the eligibility requirements for the potential city councilor as being a registered voter who has lived in the city of Chehalis for at least one year.
The city councilor applications will be due to Chehalis City Hall by 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
“That would allow us time to prepare (the applications) and distribute those to the city council so they could review and discuss them at the meeting on the 22nd,” Anderson said.
At that point, when the number of interested applicants is known, the details of the rest of the interview process can be refined with council direction.
The city is planning for a special meeting to be held at 5 p.m. on March 1 to select the candidate to fill the vacancy.
“We would anticipate that that would happen primarily via Zoom or in person. We are still working out the latest requirements from the governor in terms of open meetings,” Anderson said.
The selected council member is expected to be sworn in at the March 8 city council meeting.