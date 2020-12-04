A Centralia woman has been charged with first-degree theft in Lewis County for allegedly using $100,000 belonging to her disabled daughter to improve her house.
Kimberly Karla Elliott, 56, was charged on Nov. 2 in Lewis County Superior Court with one count of first-degree theft, a felony.
She made her first appearance in Lewis County Superior Court out of custody and was allowed to remain out of jail on her own personal recognizance pending the resolution of the case.
According to court documents, in March, the Centralia Police Department met with a court appointed guardian for a 30-year-old woman with Down’s Syndrome — Elliott’s daughter.
The guardian reported that the daughter had, in 2018, received a life-insurance payment of more than $104,000 after her father’s death.
At the time, Elliott was her daughter’s legal guardian and was in charge of the money.
The new guardian alleged that Elliott took the money and put it into her own bank account, then used it to make repairs to her home.
According to court documents, when interviewed in August of this year, Elliott admitted to using the money on her home.
Elliot’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10.
