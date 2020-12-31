The Centralia City Council will be interviewing candidates to fill a vacant position after former councilor Peter Abbarno resigned from his position after being elected in November to serve as a State Representative for the 20th District.
Abbarno announced that the last city council meeting of 2020 would be his last on the council. He served as mayor pro-tem since his election in 2019 and his term was set to expire at the end of 2023. Max Vogt was appointed by his fellow councilors to fill the mayor pro-tem position at the Nov. 24 council meeting.
The city began accepting applications to fill council position 3 at-large soon after Abbarno’s resignation. The following citizens applied for the position: Mark Westley, Jan Rockwell Nontell, Chris Brewer, Tabitha Abel, Norm Chapman, Michael L Green, Erland Matthew (Matt) Evans, Monique A Farland, Leah J Daarud, Steven Hubbard and Kurtis Engle.
The city will hold a special city council meeting virtually at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, via WebEx to interview the candidates. The meeting is open to the public by calling 1-408-418-9388 and using the access code 1461786254.
Centralia City Manager Deena Bilodeau said the city anticipates choosing a candidate to fill the position directly after the interviews.
