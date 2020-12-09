Centralia is looking to fill the vacant city council seat in position 3 after Peter Abbarno’s resignation. Abbarno was recently elected to serve as State Representative for District 20.
“We are accepting applications up until 5 p.m. on Dec. 22. Those applications can be found here at city hall or on the city’s website,” City Clerk Deena Bilobeau said on Tuesday evening.
Those with questions about the position or the application process can call Bilodeau at 360-330-7670. Applications can be turned into city hall or emailed to dbilodeau@cityofcentralia.com.
Interviews of the potential councilors are scheduled to start at about 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 and the new city councilors will be chosen that evening. The current councilors will help create the questions for the interviews.
“We will get them sworn in and ready to be on board for the Jan. 12 city council meeting,” Bilodeau said.
The city councilor application can be accessed here — www.cityofcentralia.com/News.asp?newsid=411.
There are also three vacant positions on the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and two vacant positions on the Planning Commission. Those interested can contact the city’s Community Development Department at 360-330-7662.
