Primary election ballots should start appearing in mailboxes starting this week, and Centralia residents will again be asked to consider a Centralia School District levy after they rejected it with a 69 percent “no” vote early this year.
Since the levy failure earlier this year, the Centralia School Board has held a levy forum to address public concern — attended by over 100 citizens — put another levy on the April special election ballot but pulled it from the ballot due to COVID-19 and the school closures. They’ve since voted to try again in the upcoming August 4 primary election.
The failed levy was at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value and the levy rate on the upcoming primary election ballot is at a rate of $2.00 per $1,000.
Since the levy failed, the school district has publicized a projected shortfall in their 2020-2021 school year budget of $11.9 million — a portion of which is due to lost levy revenue.
Citizens have expressed concerns about approving the levy — alleviating a portion of that shortfall — citing questions about school district transparency regarding the budget, particularly due to an average 24 percent raise that the school board awarded teachers when approving teacher contracts in late 2018 as the district was already facing a budget deficit upwards of $2 million.
The Chronicle recently spoke with Centralia School District Superintendent Dr. Lisa Grant, who assumed the position on July 1, about the components of the nearly $12 million deficit.
She explained that in 2019, the district spent $3 million from its general fund to avoid a reduction in staff, but does not have that money to maintain the funding in the 2020-2021 school year.
The district is also budgeting for a 10 percent drop in enrollment, which it estimates would drop revenue by $2.5 million. The loss of the levy ($2.8 million) and the state matching funds called Local Effort Assistance (LEA) ($1.7 million) account for another $4.5 million.
Together, Grant explained, that amounts to a $10 million deficit between the district’s projected revenue for the next school year and what it needs to spend to maintain programs.
Lastly, the district must maintain a balance of at least 5 percent of the previous year’s expenditures which adds another $1.9 million to the total budget deficit bringing the total to $11.9 million.
Levy money cannot be used to pay for basic education, which is funded by the state or pay the salaries of teachers who are performing basic education duties. Levy money can be used to supplement basic education which includes programs like athletics, afterschool programs and hiring additional educators.
“There are more strings attached to the local (levy) dollars — they can only be used for things outside of basic education ...Things like athletics and activities come out of the local dollars because there is no funding from the state or federally for those programs,” said Grant. “ … We have to plan in our budget for a double levy failure. We can’t plan as if we’ve passed it if we haven’t yet passed it.”
Grant told The Chronicle the teacher raises aren’t the reason for the district’s budget woes.
“That’s not why. When they changed the educational funding system they increased property taxes for the state and they reduced what we can collect as a district. We have three main sources of funding — federal, state and local,” Grant explained, referring to the Legislatures “McCleary fix,” or how it complied with the McCleary decision. “The whole McCleary case said that the state’s paramount duty is to fund basic education so they shifted the model and increased what they were collecting in property taxes for state basic ed and then restricted what districts could collect (as levies),” she said.
The levy amount districts could collect was restricted to $1.50 at first and then after that proved difficult for districts the state increased that limit to $2.50 per $1,000 of assessed value, which is what the district asked for in February. Grant said that there are restrictions on how the levy dollars can be spent and teacher raises cannot be funded by levy money.
Grant said that the estimated 10 percent drop in enrollment is a conservative figure that was decided upon after discussions with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and the Education Service District.
The Centralia School Board has already made some budget cuts including lying off 90 district employees.
“Previously we got our money and we could move it around more freely. Now, we have to show how we are spending the local funds which will help us in the future be much more transparent,” said Grant.
The ballot for the upcoming primary election in which the public will vote again on the levy will be sent out this coming Wednesday, July 15 and are due August 4. The first results of the election will be posted at 8 p.m. on the 4th. The election will be certified on August 18.
