This year is the seventh annual Centralia Back to School Supply Drive to collect school supplies for students in need scheduled for August 12 through the 15.
Supplies will be collected on the corner of Magnolia and Pearl Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. August 12, 13 and 14.
Dropbox collection will also take place at Fords Prairie School on August 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a drive-thru collection bin set up at Dick’s Brewing Co. for school supplies, clothing and shoes.
“Our school district is 80 percent in low-income households or on reduced or free lunches … with kids doing a lot of work at home and the need is greater now than ever,” said Centralia Mayor Pro-tem Peter Abbarno.
