FILE PHOTO — Ed Petersen displays Mrs. Ramirez's History lesson on a screen inside the Centralia School District Office last April. 

 Jared Wenzelburger / jwenzelburger@chronline.com

The Centralia School District will be holding a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12. 

The board will be considering the approval of the district’s reopening plan and the updated 2020-21 calendar year for the upcoming school year, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The meeting will be streamed live on the Centralia School District’s Facebook page, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/98918875850 and via phone at 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799. 

The next regular school board meeting will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

 

