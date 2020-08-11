The Centralia School District will be holding a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The board will be considering the approval of the district’s reopening plan and the updated 2020-21 calendar year for the upcoming school year, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Centralia School District’s Facebook page, via Zoom at zoom.us/j/98918875850 and via phone at 1-253-215-8782 or 1-346-248-7799.
The next regular school board meeting will be held virtually at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
