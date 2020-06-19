The Centralia School District, with assistance from the USDA, will be offering a summer meal program for any child ages 18 and younger starting on July 1 and continuing through August 20 — Monday through Thursday.
“The program was established to ensure children continue to have access to nutritious meals when school is not in session,” said the distinct in a press release.
Breakfast and lunch will be provided at the same time and can be picked up from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the following locations: Edison Elementary School at 607 H Street, Jefferson Lincoln Elementary School at 400 W Summa Street and Fords Prairie Elementary School at 1620 Harrison Avenue. Meals will also be distributed from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cook’s Hill Community Church at 2400 Cooks Hill Road.
There will be no charge for the meals and children do not have to attend the Centralia School District in order to receive the meals. Questions about the summer meal program can be directed at Michael Young at 360-330-7626.
