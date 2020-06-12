Centralia School District’s Public Relations Coordinator and Public Records Officer Ed Peterson has resigned after nearly seven years with the district.
Petersen was hired by the CSD in September of 2013 and his resignation will go in effect on June 30.
The personnel report with Petersen’s resignation was on the consent agenda for the Centralia School Board June 10 meeting and was approved by the board.
