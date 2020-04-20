The Centralia School District Board of Directors announced this week it is projecting an up to $11.9 million budget reduction for the 2020-2021 school year, due to factors including the failure of its operations levy and the COVID-19 virus.
“We’ve had a storm of circumstances that has contributed to a projected reduction in revenue greater than what we originally anticipated,” said interim superintendent Kristy Vetter. “The failure of the levy, and the decision to postpone a second attempt until later this year means we have to build the budget as if we had a double levy failure.”
The next Centralia school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday. Although there is no action item yet on the agenda specifically addressing the budget reductions, District Communications Coordinator Ed Petersen said the board will possibly discuss the issue.
The virtual meeting can be viewed at www.centralia.k12.wa.us.
The school district has set up a survey on budget priorities, available at www.CentraliaSchools.org/budgetsurvey.
Vetter said the pandemic has resulted in lower-than-expected revenue from taxes to the state, and that school districts have been advised to expect drops in apportionments.
“These are reductions that will be noticed by every student, family, and staff member,” said Vetter, in a news release.
The district hopes to minimize the impacts to student learning, particularly for most-vulnerable students. Specific plans for reductions have not yet been announced. “Nearly 80 percent of our annual expenditures are for personnel costs,” said Tabitha Whiting, Executive Director of Human Resources, in a news release. “This is a complex and difficult situation, reductions will have to be made to staffing in order to meet the challenge we face. Announcement of these decisions will occur after we have considered the input from many stakeholders.”
Whiting noted that layoff notices must go out to union staff no later than May 15. According to the district, the board will need to approve a resolution on how to proceed before that time. No further schedule of actions has been released at this time.
