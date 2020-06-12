The Centralia School District continued to discuss issues related to its projected $11.9 million deficit during its meeting Wednesday.
Interim Superintendent Kristy Vetter addressed staffing, 2020-21 budget planning, the upcoming August levy, and preparing to officially welcome Dr. Lisa Grant — the new superintendent hired in January of this year to take over the position on July 1.
“We’ve made the reductions in order to be able to build a fiscally responsible budget. We are building the budget now and that will continue into the summer,” said Vetter.
After the budget is built, there will be a public hearing and then it will be presented to the school board for approval.
Vetter listed the upcoming August 4 levy election as one of the primary focuses of the district. In February, Centralia School District ran a levy at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value which failed with a 69 percent “no” vote. The district then put a levy on the ballot for the April special election at a rate of $2.00 / $1,000 but removed it from the ballot after the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent school closures. Most recently the school board voted to put a levy on the August 4 primary election ballot at a rate of $2 / $1,000.
“One of the other things we are working on is getting the facts out about the levy… Because of the timing, we have to plan as if we will have a double levy failure. It’s a ‘plan for the worst, hope for the best’ kind of situation right now,” Vetter said.
The district is in the process of “reorganizing and restructuring” most areas of operation within the district in order to minimize the negative impact of the cuts to school programs, including but certainly not limited to, sports, Vetter said.
“Some of the programs, such as athletics, we saw Scott Chamberlain and the coaches jumped in to try to work on some of that problem solving with that program. They have come up with that one-year fix that would offer varsity-only sports with coaches completely volunteering — so no district money would be utilized with that proposal,” Vetter said.
Vetter said that Grant has been involved in conversations about building the budget and program cuts and the district is preparing to officially welcome her as the new superintendent next month.
