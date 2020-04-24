Centralia School Board Puts Levy on Ballot for August Primary Election

The Centralia School District Board voted this week to put its replacement educational programs and operations levy at a rate of $2.00 per $1,000 in assessed property value on the ballot for the August 4 primary election.
The district is also facing budget cuts of an estimated $11.9 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year which is created by a number of factors including the loss of state tax revenue as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the possibility of a double levy failure, according to a press release from the district.
“This is certainly a difficult time for our district, our staff, our students, and our community. As we’ve been talking through the fiscal situation it’s already challenging and then the school closure came adding a whole new layer of significant challenge. I just want to assure you that we continue to work daily to determine where the reductions will happen. … We are trying to be responsible with those dollars and making sure we are making the best decisions for our kids,” said Centralia School District Interim Superintendent Kristy Vetter.
In February, the Centralia School District levy, at a rate of $2.50 per $1,000, failed with about a 70 percent “No” vote from Centralia citizens. The school board held a well-attended levy forum in an effort to hear from the community about a week after the failure.
In late February, the school board approved a resolution to place the levy, at a rate of $2.00 per $1,000 in assessed property value, on the ballot in the April special election.
Shortly after, the state started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and on March 12 Governor Jay Inslee ordered that all schools close until April 27, which has now been extended until the end of the school year.
On March 25 the school board voted to rescind the resolution which approved putting the levy on the April special election.
The most recent development occurred on Wednesday during a virtual school board meeting where the board approved a resolution to put the levy, at a rate of $2.00 per $1,000 in assessed property value, on the August primary election ballot.
“I know that Kristy (Vetter) has described this as an imperfect storm. … I think it’s important to be reminded and just remind our community that we are going to do the very best we can to make the best decision we can for the kids and the families that are in our school district. This is extremely difficult,” said the president of the school board Lori Fast.
Vetter explained to the board some of the factors that came into play when coming to the number of $11.9 million in cuts.
“Originally we were looking at a $9.8 million cut and now with what happened with the COVID-19 and (school) closure situation the recommendations from the state regional leaders are that we need to be even more conservative because the state revenues are going down while the state expenses are going up to a degree that we have not seen before. We’ll get a better idea of what that’s looking like in June. Anything that is not basic education will end up being at risk of being taken away as far as funding when the next legislative session comes into play,” said Vetter at the virtual school board meeting.
Vetter also said that districts have been told to plan for drops in enrollment for the upcoming school year which is another factor that increased the predicted budget cuts.
“The amount of cuts that are being made at this moment are monumental and when we talked about catastrophic cuts, that’s where we are so I think that if we can (hold the levy election) in August and get things back on track as best we can I think that’s it,” said Vickie Jackson, school board member.
The board also approved an resolution on “emergency waiver of high school graduation credits” which will allow Centralia High School Principal Josue Lowe to waive graduation credits for seniors in certain cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.