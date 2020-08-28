The Centralia School Board held a budget hearing on Wednesday afternoon and projected a 10 percent drop in enrollment. The board also voted to approve the presented 2020-21 school year budget during a meeting that followed immediately after the budget hearing.
Rick Bonner, executive director of fiscal services for the district, presented the 2020-21 budget to the school board. It was created as if the district experienced a double levy failure, which it did as of Aug. 17.
“Way back in January, we started trying to project what the next year’s enrollment is going to be … We use that information to project how much revenue that might generate from that state,” said Bonner.
The district first creates a budget that doesn’t include any changes to programs for personnel to determine what that would cost and then compare that to the projected amount of revenue. The district then enters the predicted enrollment number to a “funding calculator” that accounts for the legislative rules and regulations to give the district an idea of how much state funding they will receive.
Bonner said that this year’s budget planning was unique because of the failed levy, the pandemic and lower projected enrollment.
“The budget is basically a plan, it’s not real money — it’s the best estimate based on the information that we have. It’s a starting point as we go through the year,” said Bonner.
The district is budgeting for a total of about $49 million for the 2020-21 school year, and Bonner said that it is a “hopeful” number. The funding for transportation may be reduced since students won’t be using school transportation while learning remotely. A big funding source is the enrollment number which determines the amount of funding the district receives from the state. Bonner said that the district is currently budgeting for a 10 percent drop in enrollment, but that number won’t be known until school begins. The first enrollment count will be on Sept. 8.
The largest chunk of revenue comes from the state at about $40 million. Other revenue sources include federal funds and about $1.1 million in federal CARES Act funding.
The bulk of the district’s expenditures is in regular instruction at $22.6 million. About $11 million is spent on support services, about $8 million on special education instruction and then lesser amounts spent on other school services including vocational instruction and community services.
“These categories are just an initial plan and we can adjust this budget throughout the whole year and we do. What we can’t do without coming back for approval is exceed this amount,” said Bonner.
Bonner’s full presentation can be viewed on the Centralia School District’s Facebook page.
The first day of school for Centralia students is Wednesday, Sept. 2.
“We know that this is kind of a challenging opening with many uncertainties. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to find new ways of work and to learn,” said Centralia Superintendent Lisa Grant. “We know that distance learning is creating challenges for families in so many ways but thank you to our families for really working with us to try and make this work for our kids.”
