U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced on Wednesday that nearly $6 million in grants will go to behavioral clinics in Washington state from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — one of which is Cascade Community Healthcare located in Centralia, which is receiving almost $2 million.
The grant funding for the clinics that were selected comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
“We’re pretty excited that this opportunity came to our state. It’s in the works. We knew it was a long shot to apply, and we are thrilled with the news. It fits with our long-term strategic plan, and it’s a win not only for our behavioral health agency but a win for Lewis County as well,” said Cascade Community Healthcare CEO Dr. Richard Stride.
Two other clinics in Washington, Peninsula Behavioral Health in Clallam County and Comprehensive Healthcare in Yakima, also received almost $2 million to help provide services to Native Americans, veterans, and those who suffer from mental illness.
“Senator Cantwell has worked with her colleagues to ensure clinics in Washington state are eligible for funding and has worked with clinics throughout the state to help them apply and get funding through the program,” stated a press release from the Cantwell’s office.
