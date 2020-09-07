After 35 years at Centralia Post Office, Jerry Aust is hanging up his USPS hat at the end of September.
Aust has been nominated for all three years that the “best postal worker” category has existed in The Chronicle’s Best of Lewis County, and took home the gold this year. When his wife, Becky, found out he won, she brought balloons into the post office to congratulate him.
Aust grew up in Chehalis, graduating from W.F. West High School. He began his career at the post office in Centralia in 1985.
“I loved working with the public and my customers. … I enjoyed every bit of it. I’ve received little gifts from customers and I’ll keep up at the counter there,” Aust said.
A little girl, about 10 years old, started coming into the post office with her mother. She gave Aust a little wooden airplane that he kept up at the counter. Now, she’s grown up and has kids of her own and she still comes to the post office. The little airplane is still up on the counter after all those years, Aust said.
Aust has mostly worked as a clerk, having the opportunity to talk with the public and build relationships. For the past eight years, he has been doing more back-office work and working upfront as needed.
“I was just telling people the other day — I’m on my third generation where I’ve had folks when I first started whose kids have grown up and have started coming in and now their kids are growing up,” said Aust.
Aust estimated that at just the main office, located at 214 Centralia College Blvd., about 1,500 pieces of mail come through a day — not including magazines, newspapers or parcels.
“A lot of parcels, that’s the main thing that’s really picked up with COVID going on and everyone doing Amazon ordering. The number of parcels has really gone through the roof — pallets, and pallets of them every day,” said Aust.
The main changes in the mailing system that Aust has noticed since 1985 is the sorting of the mail and the number of parcels has increased dramatically because of online shopping.
“Back in the day when I started there were about six or seven of us clerks in the morning sorting every single piece of mail for the carrier before they got there. Now, that we have the delivery point sequence system, the mail comes to us already organized,” he said.
Some of Aust’s customers will come in often and just buy one stamp to send a letter because they like the old fashion way.
“There’s just so many things that have to be done in the background that people don’t realize. It’s not just selling a book of stamps — there’s loading the trucks and dispatching and everything else that goes with the mail,” said Aust.
Over the 35 years Aust has been there he said that no one has tried to rob the post office and there hasn’t been any danger with mysterious packages coming through the mail. The closest Aust said the Centralia Post Office has gotten to any sort of danger was back several years back the post offices were keeping an eye out for any chemicals coming through the mail and they stopped the mail when some white powder was noticed on the floor. It turned out to be an aspirin that was dropped by one of the carriers.
“You get your share of those customers that go off and the best thing you can do is try and deflate the situation and just talk to them a little bit to get them to calm down. By the time they leave if you can get them smiling or laughing with you — that’s great,” he said.
Looking toward the future, Aust said he is going to start his retirement off acting as a chauffeur, nurse and physical therapist for his wife, Becky, who is going to have knee replacement surgery next month.
“I plan on doing some volunteering. I’ve been inspired by one of my customers to do something. I’ve always enjoyed reading to kids so maybe I’ll do something like that — volunteer at the library,” he said.
