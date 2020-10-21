The Centralia Police Department and Centralia Prevention Coalition are hosting National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Centralia City Hall, 118 Maple St.
“Community members can help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by dropping off misused, outdated and unwanted prescription medicines for safe disposal,” according to a news release from Lewis County Public Health and Social Services. “The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.”
The event will also feature free food boxes, medication lock boxes and free goody bags. CHOICE Regional Health Insurance sign-ups will also be available.
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event is organized in part by the Washington State Health Care Authority through the Centralia Prevention Coalition, along with Lewis County Public Health & Social Services, Moore Wright Group, Molina Healthcare, CHOICE Regional Health Network, and Family Education and Support Services.
For more information, contact Sara Bumgardner at Lewis County Public Health & Social Services, 360-520-6879 or email sara.bumgardner@lewiscountywa.gov.
