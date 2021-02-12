The Centralia Police Department is hosting council district meetings via video conferences beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
These meetings are for citizens living in a particular council district to inform their police department of issues that may be occurring in their neighborhoods and to seek solutions for those issues.
The dates for the individual council districts are:
• District 1: Feb. 18
• District 2: Feb. 25
• District 3: March 4
• District 4: March 11
All meetings begin at 7 p.m.
If you are unsure of what council district you live in, visit www.cityofcentralia.com, click on the city council tab at the top of the screen and then click on the link for a map of the Centralia council districts.
Citizens wishing to join a meeting can do so by visiting the Centralia Police Department’s Facebook page and following the link located there or by visiting www.cityofcentralia.com, clicking on the police department tab at the top of the page and then selecting “District Meetings” on the menu located on the left side of the screen.
The meetings will be held using the video conference service Webex, which participants may need to download prior to the start of the meeting to participate.