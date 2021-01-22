Centralia Police Department’s K9 Pax Gets Donation of Body Armor

Centralia Police Department K9 Pax has received a donated bullet and stab protective vest from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.
Pax’s vest was embroidered with the words, “in memory of K9 Ziva, Seattle Police Department,” in honor of the first female police dog at the Seattle Police Department. Ziva retired in 2015 after eight years of service.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a nonprofit charity with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,100 vests to K9s in all 50 states since the organization’s inception in 2009, at a total value of $6.9 million.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
The donation comes one week after the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Arlo was shot during a pursuit that ended in Grand Mound. Arlo underwent surgery at Oregon State University and is currently home recovering.
For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s provides information, lists events and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.
