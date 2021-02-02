The owners of Patriot Farms Gallery of Pets in downtown Centralia have temporarily closed shop and are seeking help from the community after their home was destroyed in a fire Monday.
“We unfortunately lost several of our pets. The whole place is gone,” said Jennifer Purdue.
Purdue lived at the Cinebar house with her fiancé, Rob Watson, and his brother, John Watson, who lived in an RV on site. Purdue said that she got home yesterday around 3 p.m. and noticed a lot of smoke, but figured it was from a burn pile in the yard. When she got closer, however, it became clear that the house was ablaze.
“At that point, it was just flames everywhere,” said Purdue.
She was able to open the door to let her parents’ two dogs out, but the rest of the animals on the farm — ferrets, sugar gliders, goats, cats and rats — didn’t make it out.
“If we’d gotten there just a couple minutes later, I think the pups would’ve been gone too,” Purdue said.
The RV on site was also lost, and two dogs who were inside are currently receiving emergency medical care.
Aside from the pets injured or killed, no one was injured in the blaze. Purdue and the Watsons are staying in a hotel until they can find a place to rent.
“We are OK,” said Purdue. “The community has been really helping us a lot.”
Two GoFundMe crowdfunding pages have been set up — one to fund the cost of rebuilding the farm, https://gofund.me/4cdc868f, and one to help with costs associated with the business, https://gofund.me/411f59e2.
Purdue said that they aren’t sure yet when the Centralia store will reopen.