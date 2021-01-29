Through a partnership between Centralia High School and The Salvation Army, senior Lily Allen recently coordinated a winter sock drive and collected nearly 400 pairs of new socks for those in need.
Steven Pack, with The Salvation Army, told the school district that people often come into the cold weather shelter with wet socks.
“I asked him what he thought was the biggest need right now, and he expressed that at the winter shelter when people come in, they hand them a clean pair of socks,” said Marilyn Haskins, who acts as the liaison for community service. “Then we turned it over to the leadership kids.”
Students in Josh Rodland’s high school leadership class have volunteered for various causes in the community throughout the school year.
Through the partnership with the local Salvation Army, students participate in bell ringing around the holidays to raise money and have been conducting a turkey drive around Thanksgiving for at least 12 years now, Haskins said.
“It’s a partnership that we have done because our Salvation Army serves our local people so that’s a big deal,” Haskins said.
Allen, who took the lead on the sock drive, said that since school is virtual for Centralia high schoolers, finding a way to promote the sock drive was the most challenging part of the project.
Allen wrote up a description of the project for the school’s bulletin that is sent out to students each week, explaining that if they brought in socks it would count as community service to be put toward the school-encouraged 50 hours of community service. Information about the sock drive was also put in the parent newsletter to help spread the word.
“Since school is virtual, students had to make the effort to come in and drop them off,” Haskins said.
A bin was set up at the high school, and students could bring in socks for about two weeks.
“I really liked the idea because I knew it would be very helpful to those in need of socks especially in the cold and wet months,” Allen said. “The best part of the sock drive is how these donations not only are going to help people who need them, but they might even make someone’s day.”