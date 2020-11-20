The Centralia High School Dollars for Scholars annual auction has been rescheduled as an online event starting Dec. 4 on the CHS Dollars for Scholars Facebook page.
Auction items include getaways, fishing trips, wine tasting, deserts and more.
Dollars for Scholars raises scholarship funds for Centralia students. In June the group provided $133,728 to 67 students of the class of 2020. Since 1998, more than 1,543 students have received $1,876,011 million through Dollars for Scholars.
Auction bidding will open at 5 p.m., Dec. 4, by commenting on photos on the page. Bidding ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 6.
