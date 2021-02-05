The threat of eviction looming over the years-old homeless encampment near Centralia has been delayed as Lewis County commissioners consider whether they want to acquire the property at the end of Eckerson Road.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) originally gave county and city officials until the beginning of February to consider their options, at which point officials expected the property to go to public auction, forcing the two dozen residents out. But after the county expressed interest in at least hearing a price, WSDOT extended the right of first refusal to April 1.
According to WSDOT Regional Administrator Bart Gernhart, a land valuation is expected in the coming days.
This week, Commissioner Lindsey Pollock questioned what value the property could add to the county. Although ideas of turning the land into some sort of natural area have been discussed, the 3 acres are landlocked, flanked by the highway and designed to absorb flood water from the nearby Skookumchuck River.
“My biggest interest is what we would be able to do with it and what’s the value to the Lewis County taxpayer to purchase this parcel?” Pollock said.
The land — broken into two adjacent parcels — has an estimated value of about $80,000. But that’s according to the county’s geographic information system data. The parcels could go for much less considering the concerns around solid waste voiced by the county’s code enforcement officer as well as WSDOT’s desire to simply get the surplus property off their hands.
“We said ‘yes, we’re interested.’ That was just to make sure they don’t go and short-sell it to someone,” Commissioner Sean Swope said.
For the residents of the self-policed encampment, the move gives more time to connect with services and shelter options.
“It’s premature to say if/when an eviction process at this site could begin,” Gernhart said in an email. “We strive to be sensitive to people living on state properties. Prior to any homeless encampment cleanup, we provide a minimum of 72-hour notice and often times up to a 30-day notice before taking any action.”
Still, outreach workers such as Meja Handlen, housing coordinator for Lewis County Public Health and Social Services, have said that without a comprehensive plan and increased shelter capacity — which has yet to materialize — the residents will likely be left scrambling, as they have been before. Handlen and other outreach workers have pointed to a staggering lack of housing availability in the county paired with waitlists for existing housing services. And the county’s nightly shelter at the fairgrounds will close next month.
“We know that it’s going to be a comprehensive approach, that it’s not, obviously, we take the property and we tell everyone to get out of there,” Swope said. “We do want to make sure that the people that are there, that they’re taken care of.”
While commissioners said they were unaware of any efforts to add shelter capacity in the county, Pollock argued that it would be “highly dependent on what the state decides to do in terms of funding.”