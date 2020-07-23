The Dollar General location at 376 W. Reynolds Ave. in Centralia is officially open, according to a press release from the company sent out on Wednesday.
The store is the third location that has been opened locally this year, accompanied by locations in Napavine and Oakville. A location in Vader is currently under construction and is expected to open late this summer. Each Dollar General store is expected to employ six to 10 people, according to the press release.
Dollar General is a chain of retail stores that sells a variety of goods from shampoo to toys to food. All items do not cost a dollar, like the similarly named store Dollar Tree, but the company claims to have low and affordable prices. The company was established in 1939 and now has over 16,000 locations in 46 states, according to the Dollar General website.
“With approximately 75 percent of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times,” stated Dollar General in a press release.
Dollar General moves into predominantly rural areas of the country and has reported annual gross revenue of more than $22 billion for each of the past three years, according to its 2019 report to investors and filings with the Securities Exchange Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.