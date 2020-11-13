The city of Centralia’s street department has issued a press release to let citizens know that they are prepared for the winter weather with three sanders and five snow plows to keep the roads clear.
“Centralia has devised a priority plan for the removal of ice and snow from its 82 miles of roads. Priority is given to viaducts, bridges, roadways leading to the hospital, major hillside roads and signaled intersections,” the press release stated.
In the event of significant snowfall, sanding and snow plowing in other parts of the city will be conducted as needed and depending on the availability of manpower and equipment. Some streets may be restricted or closed to traffic depending on road conditions, according to the press release.
The city is asking that, in the case of snowfall, citizens stay off the roads if they can and drive slowly.
Any questions can be directed at Centralia’s Public Works department at 360-330-7512.
