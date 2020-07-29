City of Centralia Finance Director Bret Brodersen advised that the city hold off on lodging tax advisory committee recruitments until the full effects of COVID-19 on lodging tax collection are made clear.
“With the impacts of COVID-19 on the lodging activity in the city — I’ve done some extensive review of the revenues coming into the fund and… At this time, it’d be advisable to hold off on doing any lodging tax recruitments until we have a better financial understanding of what COVID-19 will do to the fund,” he said.
Brodersen said that the summer months are the largest for lodging tax collection activity because the hotels are the fullest. During the month of July in 2019, the city collected $23,000 in lodging tax, and this July the city has collected $8,000.
“Now is the time of year that we normally send out a notice to non-profits… and request that people participate in the lodging tax advisory committee to gear up for the 2020-21 calendar year,” Brodersen said to the council during their virtual Tuesday evening meeting.
Brodersen said that, after looking for past and current lodging tax revenue, he doesn’t feel it would be wise to assemble the lodging tax advisory committee at this time.
At this point in the year last year there had been $103,000 collected in lodging tax and so far this year the city has collected $72,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.