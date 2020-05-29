Centralia College Trustee Jim Lowery has been named Trustee of the Year by the Washington Association of College Trustees
Lowery expressed appreciation of the honor at the May 14 board meeting.
“I appreciate the support of my fellow trustees more than anything,” he said. “It’s certainly a high honor. I don’t know that I deserve it, but I really appreciate it.”
Lowery has served two terms as chair and two terms as vice-chair of the Centralia College Board of Trustees in his 10 years of service.
“He has attended all but one meeting in those 10 years,” according to a news release from Centralia College. “At the college, Lowery is known as a staunch advocate for students and veterans, and for his leadership in making bachelor’s degrees more accessible to working adults in Lewis County.
Lowery is also a volunteer in the community, active on the Lewis County Planning Commission, the Lewis County Economic Development Council, the Western Washington Health Education Board, the Lewis County East End Advisory Board Committee, and the advisory board for the Center of Excellence for Clean Energy. He has also served as the trustee liaison to Centralia College East in Morton.
“Jim was one of the trustees that approved the establishment of Bachelor of Applied Science programs at Centralia College,” said Dr. Bob Mohrbacher, CC president. “At the time, that was a big leap. Centralia was among the first colleges to make four-year degrees available. There are now four such degrees offered at Centralia College with the prospect of adding more.”
Lowery’s final term on the Board of Trustees expires at the end of September.
