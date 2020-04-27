Centralia College has announced a fully online bachelor’s degree program which, for the first time, will allow students to pursue their degree through a more flexible online format.
Starting in the fall, the Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Management will be available in a fully online version.
“With everything happening in the world right now, there is an increased demand for online programs. We saw that our students needed even more flexibility and we needed to respond to that by eliminating their need to come to campus at all,” said Centralia College Dean of Business, Teacher Education and Early Learning Programs Connie Smejkal.
Within the applied management bachelor’s degree program, Centralia College states on their website that students will learn several aspects of management, including — marketing, business law, finance, strategic planning, operations management, project management, human resource management, leadership, and professional and organizational communications
Centralia College still offers a traditional option for the Bachelor of Applied Science in Applied Management degree.
“Even when things reopen, we know some of our students need a fully online program because of work or family responsibilities. This is a good thing for working adults, caregivers, and our rural residents,” said Smejkal.
Fall classes are scheduled to begin in September and applications are now being accepted for not only the online applied management program but for all on-campus programs as well. Interested students can find more information or apply from a bachelor’s degree program at www.centralia.edu/academics/bachelors/.
