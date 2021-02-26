Centralia College to Host Virtual Play Readings Online

Centralia College’s drama program is hosting free, public play readings via Zoom to prepare for the next production season.
The first of the play reading series is Anthony Clarvoe’s play “The Living,” which is set in London during the time of the plague in 1665. This reading will begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28.
Some of the other plays that will be read as a part of the series include “Leaving Wimpole Street” by Centralia College professor emeritus John Pratt, which will be read at 2 p.m. on March 14. “Leaving Wimpole Street” is about English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning. The final reading, taking place at 2 p.m. on April 11, will be of the award-winning play by Margaret Edson titled “Wit.”
The Zoom meeting ID for the play readings is 843 1220 8723. More information can be found on the Centralia College Theatre Facebook page and the Centralia College Drama website homepage.