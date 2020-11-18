Centralia College announced this week that starting Dec. 1 it will eliminate fees to apply for graduation and to take college placement tests.
The change is intended to be permanent and aimed at reducing barriers to students either starting or finishing a degree or job training program, according to the college.
Currently, the college charges a $15 graduation fee and $10 reading test fee.
“For a lot of Centralia College students, especially now, $10 or $15 is a lot,” said Robert Cox, vice president of students services, in a statement. “No one should ever be kept from either starting college or earning their degree because of a few dollars. It was an easy change to make, and we hope it will have a big impact on students.”
For more information on college programs and resources, visit www.centralia.edu. Open registration for winter quarter begins Dec. 3. Winter quarter classes start Jan. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.