Centralia College has scheduled two virtual events for students, staff and community members on Wednesday.
The first is a virtual ‘town hall’ with Centralia College President Dr. Bob Mohrbacher scheduled for 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The digital event is open to all Centralia College students and staff and will include a live question and answer session. Student government will also participate.
Email shell.bannish@centralia.edu to participate.
A second event, a virtual open house, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and can be accessed through https://centralia.webex.com/meet/enrollment.
This event will include information about enrollment, funding sources, important dates and will include a tour of the Centralia College campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.