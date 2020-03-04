Centralia College is hosting two free lectures that are open to the public on Friday, March 6.
Author and zoologist Scott Freeman to campus for two free lectures Friday. Freeman will tell the story of Saving Tarboo Creek from his latest book of the same title.
The shorter, daytime lecture will be from noon to 12:50 p.m. in the Walton Science Center, room 121. The longer, evening lecture will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that day in the TransAlta Commons, room 122.
Freeman will tell the story of how he and his wife worked to restore a degraded salmon stream, Tarboo Creek, on the Olympic Peninsula.
Freeman has a bachelor’s degree in biology from Carlton College and a PhD in zoology from the University of Washington. He co-authored the textbook Evolutionary Analysis, and was the sole author of the textbook Biological Science. He conducts research on how active learning techniques impact student performance, and is the recipient of the Distinguished Teaching Award from the University of Washington.
