Centralia College has selected Dr. Erica Holmes to serve as the vice president of human resources and equity. The position is responsible for “overseeing personnel policies and processes for the college, assuring compliance with legal and regulatory issues, overseeing employee evaluations and training, and providing leadership for the college’s equity initiatives,” according to the college.
Holmes has more than 20 years of community college experience and currently holds the associate provost of student support and administrative services position at Antioch University in Seattle. She holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership from the University of Sarasota-Argosy, a master’s degree in organizational management from St. Paul’s College and an associate degree from Southside Virginia Community College.
“We are very excited to have Dr. Holmes join our team at Centralia College,” Bob Mohrbacher, president of Centralia College, said. “As we have gotten to know her, it has become clear that she has a great passion for community colleges and the role they play in the community. We are looking forward to having her passion and commitment here at Centralia.”
Holmes’ past positions include executive vice-chancellor of the Pima Community College District in Tucson, AZ, vice president of academic and student affairs at City Colleges of Chicago: Kennedy-King, vice president of academic affairs at Halifax Community College in North Carolina and dean of the School of Business at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College in Richmond, Virginia.
Holmes and her husband, Antonio, have one daughter and two grandchildren. She will assume the position at Centralia College on Jan. 13.
