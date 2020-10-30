Centralia College Foundation will hold its annual gala virtually next Saturday, Nov. 7. Guests will hear from students and foundation representatives and can participate in a live auction.
Items up for bid range from jewelry to art to a week-long vacation.
Instead of an in-person dinner, the foundation, which regularly organizes fundraisers for Centralia College, is encouraging participants to order takeout from McMenamins Olympic Club, Dick’s Brewing Company, Jeremy’s Farm to Table, or Bateaux Cellars, all of which will contribute to the gala’s fundraising efforts.
Bidding starts at 9 a.m. and will close as the live, virtual event begins at 7 p.m. During the live portion of the event, participants can also donate through a “raise the paddle” event.
Donations will go toward the Southwest Washington Flexible Training Center — a facility under construction that will eventually offer trades education to students, but still needs $200,000 for completion, according to the foundation.
Individuals can register for $25 at events.gives/ccfgala.
