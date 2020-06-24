Centralia College east is offering Certified Nursing Assistant training program this summer taught by Registered Nurse Pam Logalbo.
Logalbo fell in love with eastern Lewis County from the air. As a flight nurse, she flew in and out of the Morton airport for years with Life Flight.
“She now calls Mossyrock home and works full-time at Morton General/Arbor Health, wearing a number of different hats,” a news release from CCEast states. “One of those will soon include the instructor for the Nursing Assistant Certification class at Centralia College East in Morton this summer.”
Lectures and skills labs will be held at CCEast on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 27 through Aug. 26.
After that, students will spend two weeks in clinical work at Arbor Health. Clinicals are available mornings and afternoons. Option 1 runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9 from 5:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Option 2 runs from 11:15 to 8:45 p.m. Both options are at Arbor Health in Morton.
Cost for the training program is $1,299.78 and includes tuition and fees. Scholarships, financial aid, and grants may be available.
Logalbo said there are currently so many employment opportunities locally and statewide - at hospitals, long-term care facilities, adult family homes, and in-home care.
“(CNAs) are at a premium now,” she explained. “They are like gold.”
For more information, call 360-496-5022 or email Lynn Schinnell atlynn.schinnell@centralia.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.