The Centralia College Children’s Lab School received an Early Achievers level four rating, out five, from the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) — making it the highest-rated childcare center in Lewis County.
“We’ve always been a high-ranking center and consistently achieved a three every year. But, we knew we could get to a 4 with some targeted effort,” said Teresa Schneider, director of CC’s Early Learning Programs.
Centralia College Children’s Lab School provides childcare for children ages one through six as well as preschool. Currently, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Lab School is closed until the college returns to its normal schedule. Families that were already enrolled in the Lab School will have their spots reserved when the facility reopens.
“We’re celebrating now because we know a four reflects the quality of our center and our amazing teachers and staff,” said Schneider.
The Lab School is located on the Centralia College campus and provides childcare and education to the children of Centralia College students and community members as well as serving as a child-study laboratory for students within the Early Childhood Education program, stated a press release from the college.
The DCYF has an Early Achievers Rating Scale of one through five. A level one means it is a licensed facility, level two means the facility is taking steps to improve through professional growth and facility management, and level three through five have “achieved a quality level of excellence” of varying degrees, according to the DCYF website.
“We’ve done a lot of extra work over the last year. Our staff went through additional training. We worked closely with our families and our community partners. We’re constantly evaluating and updating our curriculum,” said Schneider.
The DCYF’s Early Achievers program rates facilities based on care standards and Centralia College’s Children’s Lab School received high marks in family engagement, staff support, curriculum, and child outcomes, according to a press release from the college.
Individuals interested in enrolling a child in the Centralia College Children’s Lab School should email heather.scannellashton@centralia.edu to get more information.
